All torched GB schools to open by Sept 1

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

The government of Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday decided that classes will resume on September 1 at all schools of Diamer district, including those attacked by extremists last week.

“The government has decided to reopen the educational institutions to defeat the terrorists,” GB government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq told media. The government has directed officials of the schools and education department to show up to their jobs immediately, he said, adding that work will commence in 2-3 days to repair the schools that were targeted.

According to the spokesperson, routine activities in Diamer that were hindered by the violence of last few days have resumed today.

