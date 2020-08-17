All three ruling parties are incompetent: Hafiz Naeem

Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has said that the problems of Karachi will be solved not with exhibition committees but with the formation of an empowered city government.

The government should hold transparent local government elections instead of dividing the institutions so that the newly elected leadership can solve the problems of the people.

An ordinance should be implemented on the advice of all stakeholders in Karachi. The appointment of an administrator for city administration or local government representatives should not be extended. Therefore, consultation with all stakeholders in Karachi is necessary. He further said that the alliance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PPP and MQM is not for solving the problems of the city.

All three parties have failed to solve Karachi’s problems. In the current situation, these parties are reuniting for political interests. If these parties had worked honestly for the solution of Karachi’s problems, the situation in the city would not be as it is today.

These parties have no plan for the construction and development of Karachi, so the people have no hope for such an alliance. He said that the federal government belongs to PTI. People ask how much funds have been allocated for Karachi in the development budget.

There are 14 PTI MNAs in Karachi, the governor is from Karachi and the president. The state also belongs to Karachi. What did Karachi get in spite of all this?

He said that the Prime Minister only makes announcements for the development of Karachi but has not given anything to the people of Karachi.