‘All state organs should work within domains stipulated by Constitution’: Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif once again reiterated the need for all state organs to work within the domains stipulated by the Constitution for the smooth and effective working of the democratic system.

“The core of my argument during my speech at NA was that for a democratic system to work smoothly & effectively, it is important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by Constitution. Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday.

The core of my argument during my speech at NA was that for a democratic system to work smoothly & effectively, it is important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by Constitution. Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 28, 2022

Same cases, different results

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz asked the judiciary to stop double standards in most of the cases related to the PTI and coalition partners and threatened to disclose secrets if “unfair treatment” continued against the ruling alliance.

Read: PM for avoiding double standards by judiciary

The PM said that the judiciary was guilty of meting out differential treatment to different political leaders. In similar nature cases related to the national assembly and provincial assembly of Punjab, the judiciary gave two different judgments.

He went on to say that the country could not progress if there was no justice.