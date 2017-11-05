On November 2nd, we, the Catholic community celebrated ‘All Souls Day’. All Souls Day is a Christian festival that honours all souls who have died and who are in purgatory whether they are Christians or not. Many people visit the cemetery and decorate the graves of their loved ones on this day. Special Masses are also held in cemeteries and in churches on this day. On this day, Catholics remember and pray for the souls of people who have died and who are in purgatory – the place in which those who have died atone for their sins before being granted the vision of God in heaven. The thought behind this is that when a soul leaves the body of the dead person, it is not entirely cleansed from small sins, i.e. venal sins. But, through the power of prayer, the people on earth can help these souls gain heavenly vision they seek.

JUBEL D’CRUZ,

Mumbai, India

