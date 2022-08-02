All six army officers including Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom

Quetta: All six army personnel, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash, the ISPR said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. اِنّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” the tweet read.

The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. اِنّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations . DTF pic.twitter.com/dnyano2vqC — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 2, 2022

Army Helicopter goes missing

The Pakistan Army helicopter with six people on board, including Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, lost contact with the air traffic control in Balochistan’s Lasbela district, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The helicopter was assisting flood operations in the province, a statement issued by the media affairs wing of the armed forces said. “A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR tweeted.

A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway.DTF — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 1, 2022

“Six individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan,” it said, adding that a search operation was underway.

The Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Navy have been conducting rescue operations in the province after deadly floods wreaked havoc there killing at least 132 people.

According to the latest PDMA report, several roads and bridges were washed away by floods disconnecting Lasbela and Sindh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited several flood-hit areas of Balochistan such as Qilla Saifullah, Chaman, and Quetta to meet residents.