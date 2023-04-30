All set to observe Int’l Labour Day in AJK on Monday

Like the rest of the world, all is set by the labourers to observe the International Labour Day across Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, 1st May to pay rich tributes to those workers and labourers who laid down their lives for the achievement of their rights on this day 136 years ago in Chicago city of the United States of America.

The International Labour Day is observed globally on May 1 every year. The Day spreads awareness about the workers’ rights and also recognizes their accomplishments. The Labour Day or May Day has stories of different origins in different countries. But the common thing is that the Day focuses on the achievements and contributions of workers.

