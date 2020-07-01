All set to inject 12mcfd gas to SNGPL: CM

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan on Tuesday said the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) network was expected to receive 12 million cubic feet gas per day (mcfd) from Dhok Hassan gas field Kohat from Wednesday.

The chief minister in a statement issued here said that the Dhok Hassan Gas field had already been linked with SNGPL network and added that the KP would earn income of Rs1 billion on account of royalty per annum from the project.

He said the royalty amount would be utilized on the development of the area, adding the provision of gas supply was a long standing demand of the area. He said that completion of the project was a real milestone in the development of not only the province but the country as well. He said that government was pursuing a vibrant and effective strategy for utilization of the national resources to achieve socio-economic development.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that solid steps are being taking all available resources are being utilized to promote sports activities across the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of Sports Department in Peshawar on Tuesday. Mahmood Khan said the government is committed to hold some Pakistan Super League matches in Peshawar to entertain the cricket fans. The Chief Minister directed for early completion of construction work at Arbab Niaz Stadium Peshawar on priority basis.