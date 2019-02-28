All set to hold National Bodybuilding Championship

Lahore

Country’s premier bodybuilding activity, the National Bodybuilding Championship will be organised here on Friday under the aegis of Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBF).

The one-day event will be participated by top musclemen belonging to affiliated units of the PBF. “A galaxy of bodybuilders will be displaying their healthy muscles and physique in the competition,” a PBF spokesman said while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said apart from the premier activity, four important bodybuilding competitions would also be organised on the same day, including Mr and Junior Mr Pakistan competition, Mr Punjab competition, Mr Pakistan fitness physique and first Mr Pakistan Master contest.

He said the prime objective of holding these events was to further popularise bodybuilding in the country and to motivate the youth to take up bodybuilding as a sport.

“These events will be a treat to watch as for the first time in country’s history of bodybuilding as many as five top level events were being organised at one venue on the same day,” he added.—APP

