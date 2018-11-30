All set to hold Int’l student convention in Capital

Pakistan is all set to hold first-ever International Student Convention (ISC) and Expo-2018 on December 10 in the Federal Capital to revitalize the role of youth towards development, peace-building and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The arrangements for organizing the largest ISC and Expo-2018 have been finalized during a meeting, chaired by Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences Pakistan (IUCPSS)airperson Dr Nasser Ali Khan on other day, a press release said. During the meeting, held at Secretariat of the Student Convention, it was apprised that the mega activity, commencing from December 10, would be organised under the theme of “Securing Our Future”.

The event is being organized by IUCPSS in collaboration with COMSATS, Paigham-e-Pakistan, Punjab Higher Education Commission, United National Information Centre Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, University of Lahore, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, Suno FM 89.4, National Book Foundation, Asian Peace Film Festival and other top ranked Pakistani universities/member universities of Inter University Consortium.

The expo and convention would provide a platform to participants, hailing from 30 countries to interact with leading personalities and subject experts of their interests across the globe and enjoy a diverse group across the spectrum from academic mainstreams.

More than 30 sessions and competitions had also been designed to ensure maximum participation of students in this mega event.

ISC and Expo 2018 would mainly comprise of celebration of international human rights day, vice chancellors forum on Sustainable Development Goals, International conference on Youth and Parliament, visit to Parliament House, diplomatic Forum & corner, university pavilion, books pavilion, tourism and culture pavilion, career counseling sessions, model UN and National Assembly sessions, talent Hunt, ideas corner, workshops, seminars, sports activities, competitions and many other activities projecting a positive image of Pakistan all over the world.

The meeting was also apprised by overwhelming response from the students and various organisations for effective participation in student convention, expo and various competition, workshops and sessions.

The leading academics, heads of government departments/organizations, federal ministers, vice chancellors, parliamentarian through their writing messages appreciated the initiative and assured their utmost cooperation in successful holding of the event. During the meeting, it was also decided that there would be no charges for the entry of expo and student competitions and maximum on spot facilitation would also be ensured to the participants and visitors.—APP

