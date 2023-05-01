All set to hold 34th National Games

In an unprecedented move, the Balochistan Sports Department is all set to host 34th National Games to be organized in collaboration with the Pakistan Olympic Association. “After 19 years, we are holding such a mega event as the preparations for organizing the 34th National Games in Quetta have entered the final stages,’ Director General Sports Dara Baloch said.

Addressing a meeting, he said to make the National Games a success, the officials of all associations related to sports should cooperate fully with the Sports Department. The heads of the sports union, coaches, athlete representatives and officials of the sports department attended the meeting.

A detailed discussion was held regarding the trials, training camps and making the National Games of Balochistan successful. The officials requested the Director General of Sports to provide sports equipment so that the players can practice fully in the training camp.

DG assured that the sports equipment for the training camp will be provided to the players and coaches soon. Finally, the officials of the association expressed their commitment that they will work together with the sports department to make the National Games a success.

It may be recalled that over 3000 athletes are expected to compete in the nine-day Games starting from May 15 2023. It will be the first in recent times to be held in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bazanjo will be the patron-in-chief of the Games’ Management Committee with Lt Gen (r) Arif Hasan (president POA) and Balochistan’s Minister for Sports Abdul Khaliquz Hazara will be nominated as patrons of the committee.—APP