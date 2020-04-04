All set for wheat procurement in Punjab

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BAHAWALPUR Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry, on Friday said that all arrangements were finalized for wheat procurement in Punjab. Addressing a highlevel video link meeting at commissioner office here, he said that wheat will be procured from farmers at the rate of Rs 1400 per 40 kilograms and role of middlemen will be excluded from the process in order to facilitate the farmers. He told that the Punjab government has set a target of procuring 8 million metric ton wheat.