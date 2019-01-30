All set for Cholistan Jeep Rally from Feb. 14

Bahawalpur

Cholistan Jeep Rally is scheduled for February 14 to 17 when drivers from across the country will participate in the international event. Due to the mega event, public will have recreation and also promote the local sports and culture as healthy activities. All the arrangements have been made for accommodation of international drivers and visitors along with elaborate security arrangement.

Rescue 1122 ambulance service will be available on different spots along the track. Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed shared these details while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office on Wednesday. He said that route from the previous year’s event will be followed and eight 4×4 ambulances along with doctors and paramedical staff will be deployed along the route to provide emergency rescue and medical cover to drivers and navigators.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp