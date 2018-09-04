All resources to be utilized to maintain law & order

Punjab Minister for Law, Raja Basharat has said that all out resources will be utilized to maintain law & order and to protect the life and property of the people during the holy month of Muharram ul Harram.

Presiding over a meeting to review the security arrangements for Muharram here on Tuesday, Raja Basharat said that all divisional and district peace committees have been de-notified to make the law & order situation foolproof during Muharram and ensure peace.

He said that new divisional and district peace committees belonging to different school of thought will be constituted with an aim to further improve the law and order situation in the province.

Raja Basharat said that the provincial Ministers will be deputed in different district to monitor the Muharram procession for further improving the security.

The meeting was told that notification of law & order committee has been issued by the Punjab government with Law Minister as its Chairman.

Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG police, Additional IG Special Branch, Additional IG CTD, and Joint DG Intelligence will be member of the committee.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp