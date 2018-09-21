All resources to be utilized to maintain law, order: Minister

Jhang

Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Bhatti on Thursday said that all resources would be utilized for maintaining law and order during Youm-e-Ashur. He said that the message of harmony and brotherhood by Ulema was admirable. He said this while presiding over a meeting to review law and order situation and security arrangements for Ashura, 10th of Muharram.

Deputy Commissioner Hafiz Shoukat Ali gave briefing about the security plan for mourning processions and Majalis on Muharram 10. DPO Shakir Hussain Dawer, Chairman District Council Nawab Babar Khan Sial, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Zahid Akhtar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Sajjad Ahmed Khan, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned staff attended the meeting. Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that strict security measures had been made for safety of mourning processions and Majalis and the government had completed all development work on the routes of the processions.

He directed all concerned officers to remain alert and perform their security duties with dedication. In his briefing, Deputy Commissioner told that a central control room had been set up in DC office while control rooms were functional in all 4 tehsils of the district. He said that total mourning processions were 464 and number of Majalis was 1624. He said 318 close circuit cameras had been installed at 43 sensitive places while 13 walk-through gates, 100 metal detectors and 20 generators had also been arranged.—APP

