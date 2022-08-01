‘All resignations should be accepted together’: PTI moves IHC against ECP

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the phased approval of its 11 members of the national assembly by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a tweet, senior PTI leader Asad Umar said that as all PTI MNAs resigned in front of the whole country, their resignations should also be accepted together.

الیکشن کمیشن کے بندر بانٹ کر کے اپنی مرضی کے 11 ممبران اسمبلی کے استعفے منظور کرنے کے خلاف پٹیشن اسلام آباد ہائی کورٹ میں جمع کرا دی ہے. سارے ملک کے سامنے لوٹوں کے علاوہ تمام تحریک انصاف کے ممبران نے استعفیٰ دیا. سب کے استعفے ایک ساتھ قبول کئے جائیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 1, 2022

ECP denotifies 11 PTI MNAs

On Friday, the ECP denotified 11 members of the National Assembly upon acceptance of their resignation letters by the Honourable Speaker, Raja Parvez Ashraf.

The Commission had received a notification regarding the development from the NA Secretariat.

The ECP has so far denotified the following 11 MNAs.