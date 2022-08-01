‘All resignations should be accepted together’: PTI moves IHC against ECP

By
Web Desk
-
24
PTI ECP IHC

Islamabad: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the phased approval of its 11 members of the national assembly by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a tweet, senior PTI leader Asad Umar said that as all PTI MNAs resigned in front of the whole country, their resignations should also be accepted together.

ECP denotifies 11 PTI MNAs

On Friday, the ECP  denotified 11 members of the National Assembly upon acceptance of their resignation letters by the Honourable Speaker, Raja Parvez Ashraf.

The Commission had received a notification regarding the development from the NA Secretariat.

The ECP has so far denotified the following 11 MNAs.

  • Ali Muhammad Khan — NA-11, Mardan-III
  • Fazal Muhammad Khan — NA-24, Charsadda-II
  • Shaukat Ali — NA-31, Peshawar-V
  • Fakhar Zaman Khan — NA-45, Kurram-I
  • Farrukh Habib — NA-108, Faisalabad-VIII
  • Ijaz Ahmad Shah — NA-118, Nankana Sahib-II
  • Jamil Ahmed Khan — NA-237, Malir-II
  • Muhammad Akram Cheema — NA-239, Korangi Karachi-I
  • Abdul Shakoor Shad — NA-246, Karachi South-I
  • Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari — Reserved Seat for Women (Punjab)
  • Shandana Gulzar Khan — Reserved Seat for Women (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
Previous articlePositive vibes from PSX: KSE-100 index gains 200 points
Next articleFernando Alonso joins Aston Martin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR