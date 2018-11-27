All religions teach lesson of human respect: Aijaz

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for HR&MA Aijaz Alam Augustine has said that all the religions teach the lesson of human respect, harmony and brotherhood. He said that the elements which are destroying social peace will have to be dealt with sternly. He expressed these views while meeting with Interfaith Commission Pakistan for Peace and Harmony at new minister block’s office. Hafiz Abdul Wahab said that the need of collective efforts and struggle for peace and security without any discrimination of cast and creed much needed in present situation. He said that people of all schools of thought will have to play their role for bringing a positive change through dialogue in social attitudes for the promotion of religious harmony.

