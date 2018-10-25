Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for HR&MA Aijaz Alam has said that the need of collective efforts for peace without any discrimination of cast and creed should be enhanced. He said that no religion teaches hatred, peaceful atmosphere and enhancing tolerance in the society is a joint responsibility for all of us.

He expressed these views while in a meeting with a delegation of National Interfaith Peace Committee, led by Chairman Allama Saeed Ayaz Zahir Gilani. Matters relating promotion of mutual peace and harmony in the province discussed in details. Provincial Minister Aijaz Alam said that peace and harmony among the people is the main goal of Human Rights Department but needed collaboration of all the segments of society. He said that all religions teach humanity, there is a common message of peace and love in the books of Holy Quran and Bible.

