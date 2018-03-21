All religions preachers of peace, we should understand spirit of humanity: Khalil Tahir

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Khalil Tahir Sandhu has said that all the religions are the preachers of peace and love; we should understand the true spirit of humanity. He said that “We cannot change the world at once but there is always room for improvement.

The Provincial Minister expressed these views as chief guest at a 2nd Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War, organized by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) and FACES Pakistan, titled “Freedom of religion focusing on Banning forced religious conversion in Pakistan and Korea”, here in Lahore on Wednesday.

Allama Shakeel Rehman (Chairman Interfaith Advisory Commission), Amjad Niyamat (Pastor) Javaid William FACES Pakistan, Elaine Alam FACES Pakistan spoke at the event. Gen Edwards, International Law Branch Manager (HWPL), also spoke at the event through video link.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalil Tahir Sandhu said that for the last five years, government of the Punjab had done lot of work on legislation and acts for the minorities. The Punjab government had passed the Sikh marriage Act and now we are going for legislation on marriages of Hindu and Bhaai community, he added.

The Minister said that HR&MA Department also working for transgender community as well because they can fully contribute to the economy of our country.

Orignally published by INP