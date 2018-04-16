All rapists should be hanged

We feel ashamed to hear the word rape and gang rape every day in newspapers but our politicians and MLAs do not feel a pinch. There is no safety for our girls/women under the democratic government in our country. So many cases of rape and gang rape are reported in the media every day and the rapists are freed after their arrests because our politicians have failed to introduce stringiest laws to handle and punish the rapists. If the rapists were hanged to death, there would be safety for our women in India. Nobody would commit rape again for fear of death.

The rapists not only commit rapes but they also kill their victims or throw them out of moving cars and even trains. Our politicians are afraid of introducing stringiest law “death to the rapist” because most of the rapes are committed by their sons, or dear ones taking the advantage of their position/power. Even juveniles should not be spared. If anyone is old enough to commit adult crimes, then certainly s/he should certainly be old enough to receive adult punishment too.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

