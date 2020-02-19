All Punjab varsities to be switched over to solar energy, says Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that under the project of switching all public sector universities over to solar energy, ten major universities of the province including Punjab University are being switched over to solar energy in the first phase.

He was speaking during a ceremony held at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday in which a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Energy Department and Punjab University.

Ch Sarwar said that the project will ensure saving of Rs 256 million annually and a total of Rs 6.41 billion will be saved during 25 years, he said and called for an immediate review of all costly agreements made by previous rulers in LNG power and other sectors.

“I hope, Qatar and other countries will cooperate with Pakistan on this matter. All matters including sub-campuses of private universities will be sorted out through dialogue and for this purpose, I along with Provincial Higher Education Minister, Chairman of Higher Education Commission and Secretary Education, will soon hold a formal meeting with representatives of private universities.”

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Ahmed and Energy Department’s PEECA (Punjab Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency) Director General Adnan Mudassar singed the MoU document on behalf of their respective sides for switching over Punjab University to solar energy system. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Provincial Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, Punjab ACS (Energy) Iram Bokhari and others were also present.

The Punjab governor said that all universities in Punjab are being switched over to an independent electricity system and not a single penny of public exchequer will be spent in all this process rather private institutions will make initial investment.

The project will not only provide inexpensive electricity to universities but the saved energy will also be added into national grid and as per Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, all the universities of Punjab will be switched over to solar energy. In addition to this, he in coordination with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will work on switching over all public sector departments to solar energy as well.

To a question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that power generation through solar, wind and hydro resources, is indispensable to ensure low-cost and environmental friendly electricity, adding that it will not only help save billions of rupees of Pakistan but also abolish oil import bill on account of power generation. LEDs lights and air-conditioners with inverter technology will have to be installed while getting on solar energy and it will help conserve 20 per cent of electricity every year.

Punjab Energy Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik told media that incumbent government lifted all solar energy system related restrictions imposed by previous rulers just to benefit the IPPs (Independent Power Producers).