All possible steps to be taken for overseas Pakistanis’ welfare

Multan

State Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Abdur Rehman Kanju said on Tuesday that Overseas Pakistanis were precious asset of the country and every possible step would be taken for their welfare. Last year, the Overseas Pakistanis sent 20 billion dollars foreign exchange and the government would take all possible steps to secure their investments in the country, he expressed these views in the annual prize distribution ceremony of OPF Schools at Multan Arts Council.

The Minister informed that Overseas Pakistanis Foundation was constituted in 1979 with an objective to offer facilities to Pakistanis working abroad. Now, it is serving nearly 9 million Pakistanis, he added. The government is extending facilities of education, health, housing and some others to families of Overseas Pakistanis, he said and added that over 16000 students were acquiring education in 24 OPF Schools across the country. Recently, the department had launched E-Learning programme to impart knowledge to students, hailing from remote areas of the country.

The minister added that scholarships worth Rs 30 million had been earmarked for the kids of Overseas Pakistanis. In order to facilitate Pakistanis working in different countries, the ministry introduced one-window operation at all international airports wherein Nadra, Passports, FIA and Immigration department had set up special counters. The Overseas Pakistanis are getting their problems resolved at the counters, he added. In case of death to any Pakistani in foreign country, the government used to extend Rs 400,000 as compensation and Rs 300,000 to injured, he said.

The State Minister further informed that Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif constituted Overseas Pakistanis Commission to ensure early redressal of problems faced by the families of Overseas Pakistanis.—APP