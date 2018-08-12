All political parties should jointly remove country’s darkness

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said all political parties should jointly remove darkness of the country and to put it on the path of development and prosperity. Opposition should support the PTI government in reforms and amendments for best national interest, he said talking to a private news channel. He urged the nation for fully supporting Imran Khan to bring revolutionary change, political, economical stability and strengthen the national institutions.

Cooperation would be needed to resolve all 35 years old national issues, he added. Ali Muhammad Khan said the PTI government would introduce economy policy for its improvement and debate would be held with opposition to take their suggestions to include in the policy to get desirous results.

He urged opposition to cooperate with the government regarding reforms, amendments, policy evolving and others national issues. Opposition should point out mistakes of the government in policy making and other country related issues and we would try to resolve them priority basis, he stated. To a query, he said Imran Khan had not talked with Pakistan People’s Party and it was so difficult to take on-board to PPP.

The newly elected member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shahid Khattak has said that the construction of oil refinery in Karak will bring economic stability and job opportunities for the people of the area. However, Shahid lamented that the MMA has tried to bulldoze this important project has already taken the refinery project to the court and have obtained a stay order against the project land in Karak.

“The case against the refinery project in the court will shatter the investors’ confidence,” said Khattak. “It will result in a massive loss for the people of the Karak and Kohat in term of economic stability and job opportunities.” He said that it was through relentless efforts that PTI has managed to bring an investment of Rs 70 billion to the province and signed the agreement of 40,000 barrels per day oil refinery in Karak. In addition to this, the company will spend Rs 125 million annually in the Corporate Social Responsibility.

He added that PTI MPAs and MNAs have hired the services of private councils to contest the case in Peshawar High Court (Bannu Branch) and are enthusiastic to establish the refinery in Karak, for the betterment of the people of Karak.—APP

