All parties on same page in fight against COVID-19: Governor

Staff Reporter Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Saturday said all political parties are on the same page to cope with the pandemic COVID-19. Talking to media after visiting the quarantine center, established at the Expo Centre Karachi, he said now we have capability of conducting 3,000 tests for coronavirus per day. The governor said all the relevant departments including Army are working round the clock to curb the viral infection and their efforts are praiseworthy. He lamented the Sukkur quarantine center incident and said these centers are established to contain the deadly virus and to ensure the safety of those citizens who are not affected by the virus yet. The doctors, para-medics and others are risking their lives for the purpose so the people should not take it lightly. Prime MinisterImran Khan is making all out efforts day and night to contain the pandemic of COVID-19, he said and added the government is committed to the cause. The governor appealed to the masses to maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings. To a query he replied that Chaman border has been opened for cargo-service only not for the passengers. He said fake news were being circulated over social media regarding the negligence at Taftan border. He said the government is trying its utmost to ensure testing of pilgrims reaching at Taftan border and shifting them to quarantine. The governor was accompanied by PTI leaders Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Shaikh, Jamal Siddiqui, Saifur Rehman and others.