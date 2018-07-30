All parties given ‘level-playing field’ during elections: CM Punjab

LAHORE : Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi has said that all political parties were given a level playing field during elections and people of the country voted with freedom and displayed discipline on the Election Day.

According to the statement, he said the interim government maintained impartiality since it took charge and fulfilled its promise of holding fair and free elections.

He was of the view that the interim government of Punjab succeeded in holding of fair and transparent election with the cooperation of people.

He said that all departments played their role in holding of transparent, neutral and impartial elections. He said it was a big challenge, which had been completed successfully.

The whole team worked with diligence and determination to fulfill its responsibility.

In the elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did better than expected to scoop up 16.86 million votes, trouncing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which finished second with 12.89 million.

But the 116 seats won by Khan’s lawmakers were not enough to give him a majority in the 272-seat National Assembly without coalition partners, and he has ruled out both of the other two major parties, calling them corrupt.

PTI has now opened coalition talks with at a political party and independent politicians after the announcement of full results of an election disputed by rivals.

Imran Khan’s 116 seats put him short of the 137 required for an assembly majority, meaning he is likely to need a coalition with religious parties and independents to form a government.

