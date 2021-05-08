All parks, zoos to remain closed during Eid

All parks, zoos, sports complexes and other recreational areas managed by KMC will remain closed during Eid-ul-Fitr as entry of citizens will be prohibited as per government directives.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Administrator Karachi Laiq Ahmed on Thursday. The Administrator Karachi said that those orders had been issued in accordance with the instructions of the government and in the wake of spread of COVID-19.

He said that all the hospitals under the management of KMC would continue to function and doctors and paramedical staff would be present in the hospitals.