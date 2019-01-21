All Pakistan National Under-17 Squash C’ship begins

Peshawar

The qualifying round of the All Pakistan National Under-17 Squash Championship got under way here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Monday.

Secretary Irrigation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship.

Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation Qamar Zaman, chief referee Munawaz Zaman, Nazim Nawa Khali Sajjad Khan, member executive committee of KP Squash Association Wazir Gul, Sher Bahadar Khan, players and officials were also present.

On the opening day in the first qualifying round, Subhan Ahmad of Punjab defeated Faizan of KP by 3-0, Zakir Niaz of KP beat Muhammad Uzair by 3-0, Huzaifa Shahid of Punjab beat Nawab Shah of KP by 3-0, Talha Iqbal of KP beat Din Harris of Punjab by 3-0, Uzair of KP beat Noor Zaman Orakzai by 3-0, Abu Bakar of Punjab beat Taimoor Khan by 3-0 and Abu Baker of KP beat Jawad Ali Khan by 3-0.

In the second round match Saad Zubair of KP beat Abu Baker by 3-0, Fawad Hussain of KP beat Talha Iqbal by 3-0, Abbas Nawaz beat Abu Baker of KP by 3-0, Fahad Sharif beat Uzair by 3-0, Hamza Zahid beat Nouman of KP by 3-0, Afaq Khan of KP beat Zakir Niaz of KP by 3-0 and Huzaifa Shahid of Punjab beat Wahi Ullah Hassan.—APP

