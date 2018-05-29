All-out steps being taken to hold fair, free general polls: ECP

ISLAMABAD :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that all-out measures have been taken to hold fair and free general elections in the country. Spokesman to the Election Commission, Nadeem Qasim said that ECP had completed its work simultaneously on delimitations after census and preparations for conducting the elections,reported Radio Pakistan. He said training of election staff, which included Returning officers and Presiding Officers, was being completed. The spokesman said that a monitoring wing would be set up by the ECP and monitoring officers would be deputed at every constituency. To a question, he said that a new election act had been passed under which, statement of expenditures of every candidate would be scrutinized thoroughly.

