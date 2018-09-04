All out efforts to achieve targets set by PM: Mumtaz

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed said that Excise Department would make every effort to achieve the targets set by Prime Minister Imran Khan, so the glimpse of change could be seen.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at Secretary Excise & Taxation Office, Transport House Lahore, today. Secretary Excise & Taxation Babar Shafi, Director General Muhammad Akram Ashraf Gondal, ADG Masood ul Haq, Director Multan Division Tanvir Gondal and Director Sahiwal Division were also present in the meeting. On this occasion, Provincial Minister Excise & Taxation said that all employees should improve their performance in the department, so the Recovery Process could be ensured in the field of Property and Motor Vehicle Tax.

Provincial Minister said that he is introducing that kind of system in the department under which eradication of corruption and agent mafia could be ensured. He will himself confers the awards to those employees who will perform extraordinarily in the divisions.

In the meeting, Director Multan Division Tanvir Gondal and Director Sahiwal Division Ahmed Saeed presented the collection and recovery reports of their divisions and future strategy for improvement was reviewed.

Share on: WhatsApp