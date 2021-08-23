All-out efforts being made to net accused in Pirwadhai madrasa abuse case

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi police teams under the supervision of Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal were making all-out efforts to net the accused Mufti Shah Nawaz Ahmed allegedly involved in Pirwadhai Madrasa female student abuse and violence case.

According to a police spokesman, the raids were conducted in Chakri, Hassanabdal, Mansehra and other areas to arrest the accused.

He informed that the brother of the accused namely Haq Nawaz, his nephew Hassan Nawaz, Deputy Amir of the madrasa, Owais and son of the administrator of madrasa namely Abdullah were rounded up and a case had also been registered against them for assisting the accused to escape.

He said further investigation was underway while staff of the seminary was also being interrogated.

The administrator of ‘Jamia Zia ul Uloom,’ Pir Syed Hussain ud Din Shah was also requested to cooperate for the arrest of the accused as the madrasa ‘Tuba Zia ul Banat’ is a subsidiary of ‘Jamia Zia ul Uloom’.

Deputy Superintendent of Police City, visited the house of the victim and apprised her mother about progress in the case, he informed adding, the accused would be apprehended soon.

The spokesman informed that police respect the madaris but any kind of abuse or violence against seminary students would not be tolerated.

Mufti Shah Nawaz is teacher of ‘Jamia Tuba Zia ul Banat’ and allegedly involved in harassment and violence case of a female student.