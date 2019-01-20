All out efforts being made to improve business environment in Pakistan: President

Karachi

Pakistan government is making all out efforts to improve environment for investment and trade in the country, said president Arif Alvi during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Measures to further strengthen bondage between Pakistan and Malaysia were extensively discussed on the occasion with major focus on people to people contact along with trade and business relations.

The Malaysian dignitary representing Ministry of Primary Industry had called on the President Alvi, with a nine-member delegation here at Sindh Governor House.

The President assured the delegation of all needed support and directed the officials of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to help address problems faced by investors in palm oil industry.

Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on the occasion briefed the Malaysian delegation about steps being taken by the federal government for restoration of infrastructure in Karachi.

Emphasizing the importance of promoting tourism, he said this was crucial for friendship and there was need to fully explore tourism and hotel industry.

Malaysian Deputy Minister said his current visit to Pakistan was aimed at raising exports of Malaysian goods to Pakistan.

He said Malaysia was particularly interested in investment in the palm oil related sectors of Pakistan.—APP

