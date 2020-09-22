All options available for Nawaz repatriation, says Ch Sarwar Claims PTI govt not afraid of opposition’s protest threats

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that all options as per the constitution of Pakistan will be utilized for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif.

“We are not afraid of the opposition protests as we have already faced Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s protest March”, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said, adding that through Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, the PTI government will provide clean drinking water to people living in cities as well as villages across Punjab Province.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar was talking to the media after inauguration of Water Filtration Plant at District Courts Complex in Sheikhupura on Tuesday. MPA Jalil Ahmad Sharqpuri and Chaudhry Ishfaq Ahmad Virk were present on the occasion.

Responding to questions of journalists, the Punjab governor said that Islamabad High Court has already given a verdict regarding the repatriation of Nawaz Sharif. Our government will resolve this issue as per the constitution.

We have always been following courts’ orders and we will continue to do so in future as well. Governor Punjab said that the opposition has called APCs earlier as well and the government has not halted it in any way.

If the opposition wants to protest, they should do so but PTI is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and all our allies are also with us.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the public has given a 5-year mandate. He said that the opposition should play a democratic role within the Parliament rather than protesting on roads and doing politics of division and mayhem. He further said that those who are making the army and judiciary controversial are not well-wishers of Pakistan.

The opposition should do politics but they should not compromise on national interests and security. He said that the weakening national institutes are synonymous to weakening the country. Our government will not let anyone weaken the national institutions, he added.

Responding to another question, the Punjab governor said that the corruption has destroyed national institutes and the public has voted for us for accountability and for ridding the country of corruption. He said we will not compromise on accountability and accountability without discrimination will continue.

Inaugurating Water Filtration Plant at District Courts Complex, the Punjab governor said that the government providing potable water to the people of Punjab as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Thanks to Sarwar Foundation and Al-Khair Foundation for providing safe drinking water to the public. He said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has started working and we will provide clean drinking water in every nook and corner of Punjab.