All on same page over Punjab

Punjab government spokesperson Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said that Punjab governor, Punjab chief minister, PTI and assembly members of its allied party PML-Q are on one-page and all the stakeholders are working according to their constitutional framework.

In a statement, she said that some PTI assembly members have not formed any forward block and rumour of forming the forward block was baseless and negation of facts. The assembly members of PTI and PML-Q have trust over the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was the chief executive of the province and was using his powers according to the constitution, she added. She said that Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar was also performing his duties according to the constitutional authority. There was the best working relationship among the stakeholders of Punjab government, she said. The rumour-mongers were conspiring to stop the journey of development, she added.

The spokesperson said that provincial leadership has no difference of any sort with PTI or any leader of its allied party or Punjab Assembly speaker or Punjab governor nor would be happened like this. The provincial leadership was moving forward the public service agenda in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI parliamentary party was engaged in serving the people as an organised team under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The rumour-mongers engaged in spreading baseless and mischievous rumours will have to eat a humble pie and no one will be allowed to interrupt the journey of the development of Punjab province, concluded the spokesperson.