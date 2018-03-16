All medical facilities being provided to blast injured

Staff Reporter

The best available medical facilities had been ensured for the injured of Raiwind blast at the Lahore General Hospital.

This was stated by Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Ghiyasun Nabi Tayyab while inquiring about the health of the injured by visiting their beds one by one. All doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were efficiently treating the injured and an alert had been imposed in the hospital to extend all possible medical assistance and help to the injured, he said.

The hospital staff would remain alert till recovery of the last injured of the tragedy, he said and added 14 injured of the blast were admitted to the LGH at the moment who were being look after with all possible care and available medical facilities. The attendants of the injured are also being cared properly and hospital administration has provided breakfast and lunch to facilitate them. The principal said security arrangements had also been tightened more at the LGH.