All measures in place to strengthen security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets: Pakistan Army

Rawalpindi: Pakistan Army has reposed full confidence in Pakistan’s robust nuclear command and control structure and security arrangements related to the country’s strategic assets.

On Tuesday, the 252nd Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), which was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the conference, the COAS expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of the formations and reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to defend the motherland against all threats.

Regarding the safety of its nuclear assets of Pakistan, the forum was informed that as a responsible nuclear weapon state, Pakistan had taken all measures necessary to strengthen its nuclear security regime at par with international best practices.

The military leadership’s assertion comes after US President Joe Biden raised doubts about Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal last week, saying that the country may be “one of the most dangerous nations in the world”. Biden had added that the country’s nuclear weapons lacked “cohesion”.

The President made these remarks at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception last week.

Following Biden’s remarks, Pakistan conveyed strong demarche to US Ambassador Donald Blome. Pakistan also conveyed its disappointment and concern to the US envoy on the “unwarranted remarks”, which were not based on ground reality or facts.

During a press briefing on Monday, however, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US has always viewed a secure and prosperous Pakistan as critical to the US interests. He said that the US values its longstanding cooperation with Pakistan.

Taking a question on the nuclear issue, Vedant said: “The United States is confident of Pakistan’s commitment and its ability to secure its nuclear assets.”

