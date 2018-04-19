All measures being taken to make effective narcotics control wing: Mukesh Chawla

KARACHI : Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said that to establish the Narcotics Control Wing is a big challenge for the officers and we have to work like a team to make it a success. This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Director General Narcotics Control Muhammad Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Narcotics Control Karachi Iqbal Ahmed Laghari, Director Narcotics Control Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad Aurangzaib Akbar Panhwar and Director Narcotics Control Sukkur and Larkana Zulfiqar Ali Shahani also attended the meeting.

Legal, administrative and financial matters were discussed in the meeting to make Narcotics Control Wing effective. It was also decided to constitute a committee comprising of three senior most deputy directors for timely completion of the given tasks.

While addressing the meeting the minister for ET & NC Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that it was the need of the hour to train the officers and officials on modern lines to create awareness regarding narcotics related laws and latest arms and vehicles should be provided to the staff of Narcotics Control Wing so that they might be able to perform their duties effectively.

He added, ‘ Unless we equip our Narcotics Control Wing staff with scientific manners, we will not be able to achieve our targets ‘.

In the meeting it was also discussed to design a separate uniform for the staff of Narcotics Control Wing. Director General Narcotics Control Wing Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told the meeting that all necessary steps were being taken to make the wing operational and to come up with the expectations for which the Narcotics Control Wing was established. On the occasion the Sindh Minister for ET & NC Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed his satisfaction over the measures which were being taken to make the wing a success and effective.

