All matters Including cabinet finalized: Fawad Ch.

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has finalised decisions on all matters of the government including cabinet, this was stated by PTI’s Spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry while talking to the newsmen outside Parliament House Monday.

“We have requested the opposition to [start] a new tradition and work with the government,” said Chaudhry.

“The nation has banked its hopes on Imran Khan, and we have also put our trust in him,” Chaudhry remarked, as he admitted that it was “slightly daunting” to see so many hopes of a better future for the country linked to the party.PTI vice-president Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters the party will do its best to deliver on the public’s expectations.

“We will work day and night to resolve the country’s problems,” he vowed.

The PTI leader added that decision on where Imran Khan would reside after becoming prime minister would be made soon.

Earlier today, newly elected members of the National Assembly took the oath of their office.

Outgoing Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, who presided over the first session of the 15th National Assembly, administered the oath to the newly elected members of

