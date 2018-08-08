All major rivers flowing normal: FFC

Islamabad

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal. According to daily FFC report, the actual river flows and reservoir elevations indicates that Tarbela and Mangla reservoirs are at elevations of 1519.75 feet and 1153.00 feet respectively i.e. 30.25 feet and 89.00 feet below their respective maximum conservation levels of 1550.00 feet and 1242.00 feet.

Present combined live storage in Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla reservoirs is 6.332 MAF (46.28 % of the total storage capacity i.e. 13.681 MAF). IRSA is ensuring rationalized reservoirs filling for effective water management by augmenting present live storage to a further state of consolidation. According to FFD, Lahore, moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of the country upto 5000 feet. Seasonal Low still persists over Northwestern Balochistan.

Yesterday’s trough of westerly wave over Northeastern Afghanistan lies over Northern parts of the country. FFD, Lahore has predicted moderate thunderstorm/rain with heavy falls at isolated places over upper catchments of all main rivers including Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej including Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore & Sargodha Divisions of Punjab. Isolated thunderstorm/rain may also occur over Punjab (Sahiwal & Bahawalpur Divisions), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Malakand & Hazara Divisions) and Northeastern Balochistan during the same period. These rains may generate low to medium level flows in the local nullahs (Tributaries of Rivers Ravi & Chenab) in the next 72 hours.—APP

