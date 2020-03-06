All institutions are corrupt including Revenue Board: CJP SC orders KCR restoration within 6 months

Staff Reporter

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed has directed officials to restore Karachi circular railway (KCR) within the next 6 months, adding that Sindh government should remove all encroachments in way of the project as this deadline will not be extended further. In a meeting on Karachi circular railway conducted in Supreme Court Karachi registry on Friday, participants including CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan and advocate general Salman Talibuddin were briefed about the project. Justice Gulzar ordered that KCR must be restored within the next 6 months regardless of the progress of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He directed Sindh government to remove hurdles such encroachments on KCR areas as Railway department is responsible for all arrangements of the project. Meanwhile, hearing the case pertaining to encroachments at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry the CJP said a building collapsed in the metropolis and people died but no one showed any concern. He said all provincial institutions are corrupt, including the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB). The CJP inquired from Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin about the progress in the Circular Railway project. The advocate general told the court that mass transit plan has been formed and the Green Line Bus and the Orange Line projects have been completed. Justice Gulzar responded that if the projects are completed then run the buses. He stressed that Karachi needs compact projects, tall buildings are made here on small plots and all obsolete buses of the country are being used. The attorney general said action has been taken against all corrupt officers. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that all the steps that have been taken are fake.