All industrial plots at Gwadar Free Economic Zone booked

Ten investors allowed to invest in first phase including four Pakistani cos

Masroor Afzal Pasha

Karachi

All the industrial plots at Gwadar Free Economic Zone have already been booked and ten investors have been allowed to invest in the first phase of the free economic zone, which also includes four Pakistani companies.

Container service has started from Gwadar Port on every Wednesday and load cargo, including seafood for China and Middle East Ports.

This was informed by the Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC) Zhang Baozhong who visited the Federation House on the special invitation of Vice President of FPCCI Tariq Haleem here on Wednesday He informed FPCCI members about the development of Gwadar Port and Free Economic Zone Projects.

Chairman COPHC also offered the FPCCI to open its office, free of cost in the COPHC’s new Building at Business Centre Gwadar Free Economic Zone.

The meeting, inter-alia, was also attended by SVP Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Tariq Haleem, Syeda Saeeda Bano; Vice Presidents and S.M. Muneer, former Chief Executive of TDAP On this occasion Tariq Haleem, Vice President of FPCCI in his welcome address thanked the Chairman of COPHC for providing the space to open the FPCCI office in COPHC new building at Gwadar free of cost.

Tariq Haleem disclosed that the Seafood exported from Gwadar to China is in great demand and is sold at an exorbitant price. Similarly, all the products exported from Pakistan to China are attracted by Chinees buyers.

Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, Senior Vice President of FPCCI said that due to unavailability of an effective communication system at Gwadar Port, One Window Custom operation has been provided temporarily for the clearance of goods.

Chairman of China Overseas Ports Holding Company (COPHC), Zhang Baozhong disclosed that all the industrial plots at Gwadar Free Economic Zone have already been booked and ten investors have been allowed to invest in the first phase of the free economic zone, which also includes four Pakistani companies.

He said that $300 million has already been spent on the development, construction of First Free Economic Zone at Gwadar.

He further said that the desalination Plant established at Gwadar Port has started supplying potable, drinking water to the inhabitants of Gwadar. The Gwadar’s Smart City Master Plan would be completed by the August 2018. The Chief of the COPHC said that the COPHC is also engaged in providing basic civic amenities and other social welfare facilities to the Gwadar population. Syed Shahzad Sultan head of marking of COPHC informed that a 300-bed Hospital is also under construction and at present fourteen Chinees Specialists Doctors have already been appointed to provide Health care services to the people of Gwadar.