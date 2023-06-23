LONDON – The five passengers aboard a missing submersible including Engro Corp Vice Chairman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman have been declared dead, said a Coast Guard official on Thursday.

According to the company that owns the vessel, bringing a grim end today to the massive search for the vessel that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic.

The US Coast Guard offered its “deepest condolences” to the bereaved families during a press briefing, reported US media.

On Sunday morning, the submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions lost contact with its support ship for about an hour and 45 minutes.

The Titan was carrying Pakistan-born British national Shahzada and his son Suleman, British billionaire Hamish Harding, Ocean Gate CEO Stockton Rush, and deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic. Experts within the unified command are evaluating the information. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 22, 2023

No matter how tragic this accident is, One thing Allah made sure is the Bond of the Father and Son became eternal forever , Rest in Peace 💔 #ShahzadaDawood pic.twitter.com/JwQQJhVBQx — Khurram Qureshi (@sportsfounder) June 22, 2023

