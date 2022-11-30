Stephanie Frappart, Neuza Back and Karen Diaz will become part of history at the FIFA World Cup becoming the first all-female officiating crew to take charge of a match in the competition.

The French, Frappart, will be the main referee in the all-important Group E match between Germany and Costa Rica at Al Bayt Stadium while the Brazilian Back and the Mexican Diaz will serve as assistants.

The move was in the offing for some time now as FIFA had already announced their names as officials for the tournament but was yet to announce the match they will take charge of.

Frappart recently served as the fourth official for the Poland-Mexico Group C clash last week.

“The men’s World Cup is the most important sporting competition in the world. I was the first referee in France and in Europe, so I know how to deal with it,” she said.

The 38-year-old French referee had already etched her name in history by becoming the first woman to referee a Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League game as well as a men’s World Cup qualifier in March.

Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda and Yamashita Yoshimi of Japan are also taking part in the tournament in Qatar as officials.

The first all-female crew in the history of the World Cup will have their hands full as the winner of Costa Rica vs Germany game could advance to the round of 16 with a win.