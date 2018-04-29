All federal units’ progress to help prosper Pakistan: Shahbaz

Imran’s sit-ins benefited India; Vows to bring KP at par with Punjab if voted to power

Tariq Saeed

Mardan

Claiming that Pakistan Muslim League-N would defeat both Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zardari in the forthcoming elections, President PML-N and Chief Minister of Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif Saturday said it was his party that would bring real change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Pakhtuns are a principled, courageous and brave nation, and if they vote us to power in the 2018 general elections PML-N would turn KP into Punjab and Peshawar into Lahore”. Shahbaz Sharif said while addressing a rally here.

He said both PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan were the faces of same coin but the Pakistan Muslim League-N served the nation in true manners and brought real change in the country.

Shahbaz lambasted the PTI chief who he said calls himself a principled man, yet he benefitted during Senate election. “Imran says he made record by planting a billion trees, but he speaks record lies day and night,” he said.

The PML president lamented that the entire Peshawar city had been dug out on the pretext of Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit, a project which he said Imran Khan used to call Jangla bus in Lahore. He said he felt extremely sorry over Peshawar’s destruction in the name of BRT adding that the opponents did nothing except for staging sit-ins.

He said PTI government did nothing for the province nor could it initiate useful developmental projects adding even the forensic test in Asma murder case was conducted at a Lahore lab.

Shahbaz said thousands of megawatts of electricity could be produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but Imran gave minus-6MW during the five years adding “They distributed lands among friends in Malam Jabba. There was no development anywhere and money went into their pockets”. He blamed.

Agencies add: Shahbaz said that Pakistan is the name of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The country will progress when all of its federating units will progress. The PML-N government has worked day and night for the progress and development of the country for the last five years, while Imran Khan Niazi has wasted the precious time of the nation through politics of sit-ins and lies adding he said Naizi sahib had claimed that he would correct the system of hospitals and schools. In Peshawar there is only hospital Lady Reading for the decades and no new hospital has been established.

He said when the daughter of Mardan, Asma was raped and her forensic tests were carried out in Lahore lab and we are proud of it. Lahore is your city as Mardan is mine. Lakhs of people of KP get treatment from hospitals of Punjab. This is not a favour to them as it’s their right because Pakistan is the country of all ofus.

The chief minister said an institution of accountability was set up at the cost of 70 cror rupees, but no case of corruption has been taken up by this institution. There is no development in KP and its main cause is the money has been stuffed in pockets of influential people. Is this new Pakistan?

In 2013 there was huge loadshedding and now the country has sufficient electricity.

Mentioning development projects in Punjab, Shahbaz Sharif said they had provided scholarships worth 17 billion rupees to intelligent children from poor families. Thousands of children from poor families have become doctors and engineers after getting scholarships from the Punjab Endowment Funds. He said, we will make KP Endowment Fund if got the chance to form the government and five lakh intelligent children from poor families will be given scholarships in five years. H said teaching hospitals and universities will be set up in every division of KPK and impart skills to the youth of KPK so that they would be enabled to lead a respectable life. He said children from poor families are getting education and all other facilities free of cost in Danish schools and these institutions are of international standards.

Imran Khan does not know how the people in remote areas of Mardan, Kohistan and KPK are spending their lives. He said interest free loans have been given to unemployed youth under Khadam-e-Ala Rozgar Scheme. This scheme of Punjab government has benefitted two crore people. Roads of thousands of kilometres have been made from fields to markets at the cost of Rs100 billion. He said if they got the chance to serve the people, the KP will be the fastest progressing province in five years and it will make speedy progress like Punjab. He said we will support any government in KPK, except PTI.