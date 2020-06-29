All facilities to hospitals treating corona: Ajmal

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Advisor Information and public relation Ajmal Wazir has said that all facilities are being provided to the hospitals to deal with Corona.

The advisor visited Khyber Teaching Hospital on Sunday and visited various departments of the hospital to inspect the facilities provided to the Corona patients.

He reiterated that presently all the resources of the provincial government were dedicated towards enhancing the capacity of the hospitals. Ajmal Wazir said the number of HDU and ICU beds for Corona patients has been increased and will increase further by the end of next month.

He applauded efforts of the doctors and medical staff in all the hospitals across the province, working round the clock. Paying tribute to them, the Advisor said that the doctors and paramedic staff are our heroes.

He urged the people to take precautionary measures against the virus, as no vaccine for the virus is available as yet.