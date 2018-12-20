All eyes on FDL at Lifestyle Expo

Staff Reporter

Fitness Diagnostic Lab (FDL), Pakistan’s first diagnostic facility dedicated to health and fitness, recently participated in the Lifestyle Expo and The National Wedding Show, two of the biggest events of the year in Pakistan.

At both events, FDL showcased its revolutionary Fit3D technology from Silicon Valley, USA.Fit3Dis the world’s fastest growing 3D body scanning brand.

The ultra-modern technology impressed thousands of people at the expo, which paved the way for more than 5,000 people to sign up for FDL’s Fit3D scans. All the people who signed up can assess a Fitness Lab at multiple locations in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The attendees were astonished by the details in their fitness and wellness reports, which include a full body3D avatar, circumferential measurements, body composition, posture analysis and wellness assessment.

Now, for the first time ever, the people of Pakistan can visualize their current fitness levels and its future path in an easy and accessible manner like never before.During both events, FDL also proudly announced its collaboration with two of the most renowned fitness organizations in the country: the 42-Day Challenge (42DC) and Structure Gym. 42-Day Challenge is a group fitness exercise routine that has changed many lives over the past five years. The huge success of 42DC has made Nusrat Hidayatullah and Torsam Tajik household names and great successes as young entrepreneurs.

Structure Health and Fitness is one of Pakistan’s largest fitness brands, with gym branches across the country. FDL’s collaboration with Structure Gym is a major accomplishment and will enable FDL to make great strides in achieving its goal of revolutionizing Pakistan’s fitness and health industry.

Along with this, FDL announced a collaboration with a prominent Physical Therapy clinic in Karachi named Health Enclave Physiotherapy that has paved the way for the scan to become a well-known diagnostic tool for posture analysis within the physiotherapy and orthopedic communities. FDL is also currently in a process of finalizingcollaborations with some hospitals, nutritionist clinics, social clubs, sports centers and other relevant locations.

Share on: WhatsApp