All eyes in West set on Saudi Arabia

Jeddah

The producer of the documentary film that has spearheaded a global campaign for girls’ education hosted a panel in Jeddah on Wednesday to discuss innovations in the Kingdom and how to take the campaign forward.

Martha Adams’s 2013 documentary “Girl Rising” told the stories of nine girls from developing countries — Haiti, Nepal, Ethiopia, India, Egypt, Peru, Cambodia, Sierra Leone and Afghanistan — overcoming obstacles to receiving an education. Their journey changes not only their lives but also those of the girls around them.

In the five years since the documentary film was released, the campaign the film launched has spread exponentially, changing the minds of millions of people across the globe. The film has been dubbed into 30 languages, and has been screened in 3,000 cinemas across India.

Adams said that she was very excited to be in Jeddah, witnessing the rapid changes happening in the Kingdom. She thanked the council for inviting her to Jeddah.

“All eyes in the west are on Saudi Arabia, so it is such an honor to be here,” she said as she opened the panel discussion. She added that she had been pleasantly surprised at the number of educated Saudi women, adding that “certain statistics of girls’ education in Saudi Arabia (showed) that surpassed the United States at one point.”

Excerpts from “Girl Rising” were shown to illustrate the different problems women face in developing countries, such as slavery, underage marriage and child labor. During the showing of the clips, the audience’s rapt attention provided further evidence of the power of the movie.

The film was made with an unusual combination of traditional documentary with scripted narration and dramatic interpretation, which its Oscar-nominated director Richard Robbins has said previously was possibly the first instance of this technique being used in the film.—Agencies