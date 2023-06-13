All exams postponed in Karachi as Sindh braces for Cyclone Biparjoy

KARACHI – Evacuations were underway in Sindh for a cyclone building off its southern coast, which according to PMD strengthened to become extremely severe cyclone and could make landfall on Thursday.

In the wake of the threat, the Karachi commissioner’s office announced the cancellation/rescheduling of educational activities from tomorrow till the end of cyclone Biparjoy.

A notification issued in this regard said “It is necessary that all examinations, education seminars, summer camps, and education-related activities may be canceled or rescheduled from June 14 till the end of the storm to avoid any loss of human lives and inconvenience to people during the cyclonic emergent situation”.