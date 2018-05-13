All efforts focused on Middle East peace: Oman

Muscat

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) here reiterated that Oman would make all efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region. It said that confrontation does not serve the interests of either US or Iran.

MoFA issued a statement following the US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal signed between Iran and P5+1 Group in 2015, which was approved by the UN Security Council. The official statement reads as follows:

“The sultanate has followed the developments of the US decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal between Iran and P5+1 Group in 2015, which was approved by a UN Security Council Resolution. The Sultanate of Oman, which has cooperation and friendship relations with both the United States and Iran, will continue following up such developments and making every possible and available efforts to maintain stability and security in the region.

“The sultanate believes that US and Iran are interested in achieving peace and stability in the region and that confrontation does not serve the interests of either parties. The sultanate appreciates the stance of the other five partners, who preserved the deal as this will contribute to maintaining regional and international stability and security.”—Agencies