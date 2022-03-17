All Covid-related restrictions lifted as pandemic wanes

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Wednesday said that the government was lifting all Covid-19 related restrictions across the country as Pakistan “has come close to eliminating the pandemic”.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he said, “We have decided that all restrictions we have imposed related to the coronavirus on weddings, indoor dining and markets, we are ending all of them.”

He added, however, that all restrictions on those not vaccinated against the coronavirus would remain.

The minister said the government would keep monitoring the disease prevalence on a daily basis. “The vaccination mandate will remain in place, because the coronavirus is not over yet,” he said, adding that lifting the ban may increase the number of cases but the government could take required action again.

The minister stated that the populace had largely complied with NCOC guidelines, therefore, all restrictions imposed on wedding ceremonies, markets, bazaars, outdoor events, sports activities, religious gatherings will be lifted.