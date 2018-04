All countries must heed UN Charter, world body chief says after US-led Syria strikes

UNITED NATIONS :Following airstrikes on Damascus, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that all countries are obliged to “act consistently” with the UN Charter, noting that the document is “very clear on these issues.” “There’s an obligation, particularly when dealing with the matters of peace and security, to act consistently with the Charter of the United Nationals and with international law in general,” Guterres said in a statement over the coordinated series of airstrikes by the US, the UK and France in Syria. “The Security Council has primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security. I call on the members of the Security Council to unite and exercise that responsibility. I urge all Member States to show restraint in these dangerous circumstances and to avoid any acts that could escalate the situation and worsen the suffering of the Syrian people.” The joint operation by the US and its allies was in response to a suspected chemical attack in the city of Douma last week. UN partner the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has deployed a fact-finding mission to the area. Guterres deplored the use of chemical weapons, which he described as “abhorrent.” Earlier on Friday, the Secretary-General had called on the Security Council to create an independent body to determine who had used chemical weapons in Syria. Last October, the Council failed to renew the mandate of a UN-OPCW body, known as the Joint Inspection Mechanism, which was established three years ago.

