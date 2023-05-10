All Cambridge exams scheduled for today cancelled

All Cambridge exams including the O-level and A-level scheduled for May 11 (today) in Pakistan have been cancelled amid ongoing violent protests sparked by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Due to the developing situation in the country, the British Council said in a statement on Wednesday that all Cambridge International including O/A levels examinations, Pearson, University of London, ACCA and IELTS exams scheduled across Pakistan for Thursday have been canvcelled.

According to Khurram Shah, the accounts relationship manager of the British Council, all papers scheduled to be held in the morning and evening scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday) have been cancelled across the country.

Arslan Siddiqui, the spokesperson for Cambridge International Assessment, said cancelled papers are not taken again as it is standard practice across the world. He said an examination paper consisted of two parts and marks for the cancelled papers are given on the basis of the first paper and other performance of the students.

Cambridge International’s Country Director for Pakistan Uzma Yusuf said the exams had been cancelled as their first priority is the safety of the students and teachers. A day earlier. the British Council has cancelled all the papers scheduled on May 10 (Wednesday) due to uncertainty in the country following former prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest.

According to a statement issued after private schools announced to close educational institutions, the British Council said that exams which were to be held tomorrow (Wednesday) in both morning and evening shifts have been cancelled.